Dry conditions stay with us on the Suncoast

SUNNY
SUNNY(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most years we’re getting into rainy season in June, but not yet this year. We’re 6.16 inches below average rain for the year. Right now we have winds moving from west to east even in upper levels of the atmosphere, so any storms that pop up in the heat of the day move toward eastern Florida. This pattern is part of El Nino, which has officially developed this week. Upper level winds like this are not favorable for hurricane development, which is good for us. As we get into winter, this pattern can bring more rain our way. That was the case in the El Nino winter of 1997-1998. Rain was twenty-one inches above average that winter. That much rain does not always occur with El Nino winters, but it is possible.

Our tropics are quiet for now, and our beach weather is quiet for the weekend. Just remember the sunscreen!

Rain chances
Rain chances(Station)

