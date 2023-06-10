Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-75 southbound @ State Road 64
31-year-old Tampa man killed in I-75 crash
A Sarasota motorcyclist has died after being in a crash Thursday night in Manatee County, the...
Sarasota woman killed in motorcycle crash
If you recognize this vehicle...call police.
MCSO releases photo of suspect vehicle in armored truck robbery
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 call reveals deadly road rage shooter admits to firing weapon
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation at an Englewood boat ramp

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized
Police shared the information during a news conference to release body camera video.
Black teen shot by officer during struggle was armed with pellet gun, not handgun, police say
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky