Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-75 southbound @ State Road 64

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-75 southbound at Exit 220 in Bradenton, also known as State Road 64.

The crash happened around 9:15 on Friday. At least one fatality has been confirmed.

Authorities say there is a complete roadblock in the area at this time. Drivers should find an alternative route if you are headed in this direction.

This is a developing story.

