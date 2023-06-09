Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-75 southbound @ State Road 64

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-75 southbound at Exit 220 in Bradenton, also known as State Road 64.

The crash happened around 9:15 on Friday. At least one fatality has been confirmed.

Authorities say there is a complete roadblock in the area at this time. Drivers should find an alternative route if you are headed in this direction.

This is a developing story.

