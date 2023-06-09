Summer Circus Spectacular 2023 returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota favorite, the Summer Circus Spectacular is back for its 25th anniversary.

The event is presented by The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling Museum of Art.

“It’s a great mix of artists from around the world and those who are generational from the United States performing in the circus. From Ethiopia, from Turkmenistan, from Portugal and then California so we bring it all together. The ethnicities, the culture and just amazing circus arts,” says Heidi Herriott, the ringmaster.

The Summer Circus Spectacular will run from June 9 through August 12.

