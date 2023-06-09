Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Summer Circus Spectacular 2023 returns

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota favorite, the Summer Circus Spectacular is back for its 25th anniversary.

The event is presented by The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling Museum of Art.

“It’s a great mix of artists from around the world and those who are generational from the United States performing in the circus. From Ethiopia, from Turkmenistan, from Portugal and then California so we bring it all together. The ethnicities, the culture and just amazing circus arts,” says Heidi Herriott, the ringmaster.

The Summer Circus Spectacular will run from June 9 through August 12.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Motorcyclist killed in US 301 crash
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy
The Sarasota Police Department SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Emergency Response Team,...
Woman arrested after shooting, barricading inside home

Latest News

The 2023 USRowing Youth National Championships will be held June 8-11 at Nathan Benderson Park...
Youth Rowing National Championship underway in Sarasota
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Missing woman in Tropicana shooting found; police find suspect’s Camaro
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 7, 2023
Elecia Nicole Bing
Missing Bradenton woman still believed to be with Tropicana shooting suspect