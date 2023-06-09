Advertise With Us
Staying dry and heating up

Heat indices in the low to mid 90s
Only a few inland storms possible
Only a few inland storms possible(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure to the south of the state we can expect to see this onshore or westerly flow continue through the weekend. This will bring the humidity up and make it feel a lot warmer despite the highs only warming into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west and southwest at 5-10 mph throughout the day. We will only see an isolated shower or two near the coast and then only a 20% chance for a few inland storms later in the day. Those will push to the east coast by late afternoon and throughout the evening.

More of the same can be expected through Friday and into the weekend. The rain chance will only be around 20-30% and most of that will be inland.

Low rain chances for a while
Low rain chances for a while(WWSB)

The tropics remain quiet at this time.

