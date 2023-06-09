Sarasota woman killed in motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota motorcyclist has died after being in a crash Thursday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigator say a 32-year-old woman was on her motorcycle heading north on 26th Street West, at about 7:15 p.m. when she approached 52nd Avenue Drive West.

An SUV heading south attempted to turn left, in front of the motorcycle, troopers say. The motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries, troopers said. The driver and passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

