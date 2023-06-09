Polk County Fire Rescue responding to sinkhole near Scott Lake

POLK COUNTY , Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency officials in Polk County are responding to a large sinkhole that has opened up near Scott Lake.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue are working to “inspect and repair” the area. Drone footage from our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay show the size of the hole.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Scott Road Lake at Fitzgerald Road. They noted that the sinkhole opened up at a retention pond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.