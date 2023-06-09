Not much rain for the lawns this weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather pattern will not change much over the weekend with generally sunny skies throughout much of the day and only a very small chance for an isolated shower or two near the coast during the morning and then they will shift inland during the afternoon and evening. With onshore flow throughout the weekend and much of next week we don’t expect to see much of a change next week. Although our drought index has lessened a bit recently it may be going back up to severe by next Thursday as a result of little or no rain expected through late next week.

Temperatures will stay below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s but with the high humidity it will feel more like 95 to 97 degrees during the mid afternoon. The heat index will even be in the low 90s close to the coast.

With a frontal boundary draped over north Florida and a high pressure forced to the south of Florida we can expect to see this pattern continue through early next week.

The rain chances are 20% for a few showers near the coast in the morning and then only 30% chance for a late day shower or two mainly well inland through Thursday of next week.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s over the course of the next 7 days with heat indices in the mid 90s each mid afternoon through the early evening.

