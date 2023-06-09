Advertise With Us
Neil Rainford appointed to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Neil Rainford to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners.

Rainford, of Sarasota, is a Senior Project Executive at Mullet’s Aluminum Products, Inc. He is currently appointed to the Sarasota County Planning Commission and was previously elected to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board. He serves as a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association and the Sarasota-Manatee Area Manufacturers Association.

He is appointed in place of Nancy Detert who died in April 2023.

