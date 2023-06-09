MCSO releases photo of suspect vehicle in armored truck robbery

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an armed robbery of an armored vehicle.

The armed robbery occurred at One9 Fuel Stop. The suspects robbed the driver of a Gardaworld armored truck picking up a deposit. The victim told detectives he was held at gunpoint and was made to lie on the ground in the parking lot while masked individuals took his keys and went into the armored truck. The men removed several bags, containing an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area in what appears to be a 2021 black Chevy Equinox.

Detectives are looking for at least 2 unknown males, wearing long-sleeved shirts, and black pants. It’s believed another suspect, possibly a black male in his early 20s was inside in the SUV, acting as a lookout.

No other information, photos or video are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 Ext. 2535, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS) or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.