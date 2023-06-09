Local reactions to Trump indictment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges after an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

The 49-page document includes 37 counts.

Local politicians in the Suncoast are reacting to the charges.

Daniel Kuether, the chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party says “Donald Trump has abused his position in life for years. As the former President of the United States, he removed sensitive and classified documents from the White House. Then, when asked to return the documents, he refused, and somehow, even worse, we now have audio of him stating knowledge of his wrongdoing. The fact that a majority of the Republican Party sees him as a de facto leader should concern us all. Once again, the law and the facts prove that Donald J. Trump is unfit for any office.”

Trump is the first president to be federally indicted.

Jack Brill, the chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County says “The Republican Party of Sarasota County strongly condemns the Biden Administration’s political weaponization of federal law enforcement in the administration’s indictment of former President Trump. After all but ignoring Hillary Clinton’s lawbreaking and hypocritically doing nothing on the illegal classified document hoarding by President Biden himself going back more than 10 years, and most scandalously, apparently suppressing information about a potential bribery scandal directly involving President Biden, we are seeing the establishment of a two-tiered legal system depending on a person’s politics. This is an actual existential threat to a free society.”

Representative Greg Steube had the following to say:

They’ll stop at nothing to take down the #1 contender in the 2024 field!



This is election interference! — Greg Steube (@gregsteube) June 9, 2023

Trump is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday in federal court in Miami.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.