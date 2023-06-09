Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local reactions to Trump indictment

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges after an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

The 49-page document includes 37 counts.

Local politicians in the Suncoast are reacting to the charges.

Daniel Kuether, the chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party says “Donald Trump has abused his position in life for years. As the former President of the United States, he removed sensitive and classified documents from the White House. Then, when asked to return the documents, he refused, and somehow, even worse, we now have audio of him stating knowledge of his wrongdoing. The fact that a majority of the Republican Party sees him as a de facto leader should concern us all. Once again, the law and the facts prove that Donald J. Trump is unfit for any office.”

Trump is the first president to be federally indicted.

Jack Brill, the chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County says “The Republican Party of Sarasota County strongly condemns the Biden Administration’s political weaponization of federal law enforcement in the administration’s indictment of former President Trump. After all but ignoring Hillary Clinton’s lawbreaking and hypocritically doing nothing on the illegal classified document hoarding by President Biden himself going back more than 10 years, and most scandalously, apparently suppressing information about a potential bribery scandal directly involving President Biden, we are seeing the establishment of a two-tiered legal system depending on a person’s politics. This is an actual existential threat to a free society.”

Representative Greg Steube had the following to say:

Trump is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday in federal court in Miami.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-75 southbound @ State Road 64
31-year-old Tampa man killed in I-75 crash
A Sarasota motorcyclist has died after being in a crash Thursday night in Manatee County, the...
Sarasota woman killed in motorcycle crash
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Missing woman in Tropicana shooting found; police find suspect’s Camaro
The Sarasota Police Department SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Emergency Response Team,...
Woman arrested after shooting, barricading inside home
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation at an Englewood boat ramp

Latest News

Footage from Drone 10 - 10 Tampa Bay of Lakeland Sinkhole
A sinkhole has opened up in Lakeland.
Polk County Fire Rescue responding to sinkhole near Scott Lake
If you recognize this vehicle...call police.
MCSO releases photo of suspect vehicle in armored truck robbery
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 call reveals deadly road rage shooter admits to firing weapon