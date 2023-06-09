Advertise With Us
June 9 is last day for first Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

(WCJB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday, June 9 is the last day in the current Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Atlantic Hurricane Season officially started on June 1 with all eyes in the Gulf until Tropical Storm Arlene fizzled out.

The tax holiday allows Florida residents to stock up on supplies needed in the event of a natural disaster. You can also get certain pet supplies, including leashes and travel kennels, while you shop.

A second exemption period will begin Saturday, August 26 and extend through Friday, September 8.

For a complete list of items that qualify, click here.

