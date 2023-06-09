Hot and dry weather pattern!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms will be hard to find for several days. And while it is hot and humid, it’s just average June for us. Our normal high is 90°, and we’ll actually be a couple degrees below average as we get into the weekend. Next week is all low 90s, with dew points in the 70s, so the hot feel continues.

We are officially in El Nino conditions, meaning that a warm pool of water in the Pacific Ocean has settled into the west coast of the Americas. This changes weather patterns worldwide. For us and the tropics, El Nino typically means fewer tropical storms. It also can lead to a cooler and wetter winter. That was certainly the case in the El Nino for the winter of 1997-1998. That winter produced massive rainfall from December to February. Every El Nino is different, but we could be in for a dramatic change from the last three winters in La Nina conditions, which tend to be warm and dry.

El Nino (Station)

