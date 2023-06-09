Here’s what to do in the Suncoast this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some things to get in to in our beautiful community.

BRADENTON BOAT SHOW

The Bradenton Boat Show returns to the Bradenton Area Convention Center June 9-11, 2023.

Admission and Hours

Admission to the show is $6.00. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Parking is free all weekend.

Show hours are 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Saturday; and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The Bradenton Area Convention Center is located off US HWY 301/41 in Palmetto, just across the river from downtown Bradenton.

Two for One Friday

On Friday, June 9 only, attendees can purchase two adult tickets for the price of one, courtesy the Herald-Tribune.

US ROWING 2023 YOUTH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This year’s national championships will be held at Nathan Benderson Park.

USRowing and Benderson Park Conservancy will host the 28th USRowing Youth National Championship Regatta June 8-11, 2023, at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.. The regatta was previously hosted at Nathan Benderson Park in 2021 and 2022.This year’s event is the largest ever with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country bringing in just over 4,000 athletes. The event will feature events in 36 different boat classes with the women’s youth eight being the most popular bringing in 32 total entries.

General admission tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

21ST ANNUAL ST. ARMANDS CIRCLE CRAFT FESTIVAL

For two days, festival-goers will enjoy works from the states best talent of crafters and long-time festival favorites along with the newest names on the contemporary craft scene. Come see some of America’s best crafters displaying one of a kind jewelry, pottery, plant holders, soaps, and much much more. Also included will be an expansive green market with unique orchids and delicious dips and sauces

When:

Saturday, June 10th, 2023

10:00am to 4:00pm



Sunday, June 11th, 2023

10:00am to 4:00pm



Where:

1 St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL

Cost:

Free Admission

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.