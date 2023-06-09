Advertise With Us
Freedom Elementary announces Celebration of Life for teacher killed in crash

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a crosswalk in St Petersburg.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton community is mourning the loss of Jeffrey Wilson, a teacher who passed away this week on June 5 following a tragic accident.

He was a PE teacher at Freedom Elementary School. Wilson and his wife were struck by a car in St. Petersburg, his wife survived with injuries but sadly due to severe wounds Jeffrey died a few days later.

The school came together to send their thoughts and prayers to a teacher whom they adored greatly. On Monday, students and staff placed flags in the grass surrounding the school with notes to Jeffrey to honor his life. The school also opened a memorial and provided paper and pens to anyone else who wanted to share a message.

Jeffrey’s wife posted a comment on Facebook saying how he was, “always the friendliest person to see- and he welcomed all kids and parents by name and motivated kids to be better.”

Freedom Elementary also organized a Meal Train for the Wilson Family, and through Thursday this week those who wanted to help could send gift cards or a meal delivery that would be brought to the family in time of need.

Updated information on a tribute to Jeffrey Wilson is below:

Celebration of Life

July 13th, 2023

11:00 am

Bayside Church Lakewood Ranch Location

15800 State Road 64 East | Bradenton, FL

There will be a reception to follow, and anyone is welcome to attend to show their condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to a GoFundMe account.

