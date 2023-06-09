Advertise With Us
Charlotte County to change pool hours over the summer

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, June 12, Charlotte County pools will expand hours of operation for summer!

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, Centennial Park, and South County Regional Park pools will operate seven days a week. Here are the hours:

Mon.-Fri. 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sat. 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Port Charlotte Beach Park pool will reopen June 13, 2023, five days per week:

Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun. - Mon. Closed

The summer pool hours will run through Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.  Please note Centennial Park and South County Regional Park pools may host competitive swim meets which will require adjustments to the summer hours of operation.

