Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Anna Maria water taxis in the works

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers will soon be able to travel to and from Anna Maria Island in a 30-minute boat ride.

The water taxi will begin at the day dock in Downtown Bradenton and make stops along Anna Maria Island.

The boats will carry about 49 passengers. Tickets will be $8 one way or a $10 hopper pass, as well as senior discounts and children discounts. There will also be a no-charge rate for service workers that live on the mainland and work on the island, according to Elliot Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Once the service officially kicks off, the water taxi will operate Fridays through Sundays and eventually it will be available seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Motorcyclist killed in US 301 crash
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy
The Sarasota Police Department SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Emergency Response Team,...
Woman arrested after shooting, barricading inside home

Latest News

The 2023 USRowing Youth National Championships will be held June 8-11 at Nathan Benderson Park...
Youth Rowing National Championship underway in Sarasota
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Missing woman in Tropicana shooting found; police find suspect’s Camaro
Summer Circus Spectacular 2023
Summer Circus Spectacular 2023 returns
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 7, 2023