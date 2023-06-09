Anna Maria water taxis in the works

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers will soon be able to travel to and from Anna Maria Island in a 30-minute boat ride.

The water taxi will begin at the day dock in Downtown Bradenton and make stops along Anna Maria Island.

The boats will carry about 49 passengers. Tickets will be $8 one way or a $10 hopper pass, as well as senior discounts and children discounts. There will also be a no-charge rate for service workers that live on the mainland and work on the island, according to Elliot Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Once the service officially kicks off, the water taxi will operate Fridays through Sundays and eventually it will be available seven days a week.

