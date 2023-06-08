Woman arrested after shooting, barricading inside home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Reports of a man and a woman driving in separate cars and fighting resulted in a crash and a shooting late Wednesday night, Sarasota Police confirms.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sarasota Police officers responded to the 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail for a report of a shooting.

Witnesses said a man and a woman were near Whittaker Park driving in separate cars and fighting. A crash occurred in the 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail and shots were fired.

The man was shot and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman left the area and ran into a home in the 1100 block of Sylvan Drive. She barricaded herself inside the home and was believed to have had weapons and made threats to harm herself and others, according to Sarasota Police.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, the woman surrendered peacefully to Sarasota Police officers. She is being transported to the Sarasota County Jail and will face felony charges.

