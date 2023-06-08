Advertise With Us
New Manatee County Schools superintendent signs contract

Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Manatee County Schools superintendent, Dr. Jason Wysong, officially signed his contract last week.

It’s a three-year contract, paying Dr. Wysong $235,000 a year.

He will receive 25 vacation days per year and one paid sick leave per month. He will also receive an extra $650 per month intended for automobile and in-county travel.

Manatee County Schools retiring superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, was making $196,000 a year. Dr. Wysong is being paid $39,000 more.

He will officially begin the job July 1.

