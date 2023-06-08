Morning Coastal Showers Possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early morning boaters should be on the look out for storms. When thunderstorms are not present, seas will mostly have a light chop at two feet, and easing down to a foot as the day progresses. Winds will be from the west around ten knots. Skin protection is recommended as the ultra violet index will be in the extreme category despite having some clouds and thunderstorms pass through.

It will be a hot and humid day on Thursday as dewpoints hang out in the 70s. Thursday holds our greatest chance of rain with some quick thunderstorms passing through. Inland areas will get the most intense storms with help from a westerly wind flow. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine when rain is not present.

Air quality warnings remain in effect for several northeast states and the Carolinas. Wildfires in Canada are filling the air with dangerous amounts of smoke. The air in the Suncoast is not affected by the smoke, but the plumes have drifted to some southeast states. ABC 7 will continue to monitor the situation.

