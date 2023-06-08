Missing woman in Tropicana shooting found; search continues for suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say 38-year-old Elecia Nicole Bing has been located and is safe.

Bing went missing on Monday after she had last been seen leaving the Tropicana Bradenton Plant that night with her co-worker, 50-year-old Demetrius Tyrone Bell.

According to authorities, Bell went inside the plant after his scheduled shift and shot another man, who was also his co-worker.

He then drove away from the scene and took Bing with him.

Detectives say Bing did not leave with him willingly, but he eventually let her go on Wednesday night.

Police recovered her in Tampa on Wednesday, June 7th, and and returned her to her family on Thursday morning. She is not facing any charges.

Detectives continue to search for Bell, and he’s considered armed and dangerous. Two additional warrants have been filed for Bell, armed kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Warrants were previously filed for aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim who was shot remains hospitalized.

Police say Bell then left the plant in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.

Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday. (Jail photo)

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. You can also contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.