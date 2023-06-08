Advertise With Us
Hillsborough Deputy rescues 5 from car crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sergeant Donn Rizer of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash and his heroic actions were caught on camera.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rizer came across a crash with a minivan overturned and good Samaritans trying to help. Trapped inside was a distraught mother with five children, but only four were accounted for. Sgt. Rizer’s determination led him to discover two small fingers through the sunroof.

“Sergeant Donnie Rizer’s response was nothing short of extraordinary. His bravery, composure, and genuine care for all involved are commendable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Rizer even found one of the children’s pacifiers and he cleaned it before returning it to the bring the child comfort.

