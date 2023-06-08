A few morning showers - And that’s all, folks!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re in a fairly dry weather pattern for the next seven days. Thursday morning is one exception. A small disturbance moves in off the Gulf today, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the push east for a dry afternoon. Our weekend looks mainly dry, then another small disturbance could move overhead on Monday, giving us a second chance for hit-and-miss thunderstorms, this time in the afternoon, which is more typical for June.

Starting the second week of Hurricane Season and all is quiet in the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean, for now.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

