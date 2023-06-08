Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FDOT to launch aggressive driving campaign

(WJHG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will host an event with its law enforcement partners on June 8 at the Bradenton Motorsports Park at 6 p.m.

They are launching an innovative safety campaign to put a stop to aggressive driving on Florida’s roads.

The exhibit booth will include a vehicle and motorcycle rollover simulator, seatbelt convincer, a crashed car, (live) crash suit dummies, fatal vision simulation goggles test, handouts, prizes and a capable team of experts to talk candidly about the repercussions of aggressive driving behavior. Individuals who have experienced serious injuries or the loss of loved ones due to others’ reckless behavior will be on hand to share their experiences while advocating for behavioral changes.

Nationally, the majority of traffic crashes involve driver error as a contributing factor. Most of these crashes result from drivers departing their lane along the roadway, colliding at intersections, or striking people who are walking or biking. Over 50% of the fatal and serious injury crashes involve a young male driver, and West Florida is one of the top regions of the state where young males live who have been involved in these fatal and serious injury crashes.

Through focus groups, FDOT learned that young male drivers often feel stressed with many commitments in their lives and tend to react to the aggressive driving of others, especially tailgating. Together, these issues intensify aggressive driving behaviors on our roadways and has the potential to result in a fatal crash.

To go beyond the traditional education of laws and promotion of safe driver behaviors, FDOT launched an innovative marketing campaign to prevent speeding by providing tools to help young male drivers address these common life challenges. At TargetZeroFL.com/Aggressive, drivers can access custom music playlists to help them stay calm behind the wheel, as well as custom Do Not Disturb auto reply messages for their mobile device to le

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Motorcyclist killed in US 301 crash
Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sarasota Police investigating shooting into occupied dwelling

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - June 7, 2023
Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Missing woman in Tropicana shooting found; police find suspect’s Camaro
Sophia statue has been recovered
Venice, Sarasota Police work together to recover stolen statue
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, right, is...
Wide disagreement reigns in trial of deputy accused of not stopping Parkland killer