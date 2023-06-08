Advertise With Us
Bradenton Boat Show this weekend

The event will occur from June 9 to June 11.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a new way to show off on the Suncoast waters, then you may want to check out the upcoming Bradenton Boat Show.

The Bradenton Boat Show will run from June 9 to 11 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

Admission is $6, and kids aged 12 and under are free. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The event will feature a huge selection of new boats, boating accessories, fishing gear and more. Participants will also have the opportunity for hands-on learning from experts.

For information on the weekend’s schedule, click here.

