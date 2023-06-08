Active death investigation at an Englewood boat ramp
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death at an Englewood boat ramp.
The ramp is located at 1000 South McCall Road, just south of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line.
Deputies shut down the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The park remains closed and the investigation is still ongoing
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is not a suspicious death.
ABC7 will update this story as we receive more information.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.