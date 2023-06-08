Active death investigation at an Englewood boat ramp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death at an Englewood boat ramp.

The ramp is located at 1000 South McCall Road, just south of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line.

Deputies shut down the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The park remains closed and the investigation is still ongoing

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is not a suspicious death.

ABC7 will update this story as we receive more information.

