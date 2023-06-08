Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

5 flown to hospital after portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

File - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
File - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south of downtown Houston.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said at least five victims were flown in helicopters for medical care and that the total number of injured was around 10.

Mills said he did not know the condition of anyone who was hurt. He did not know the ages of the victims but said they appeared to be teenagers.

Surfside Beach firefighters responded to a call at 12:34 p.m., Mills said. The department was tasked with setting up a landing zone for hospital helicopters.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Motorcyclist killed in US 301 crash
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy
The Sarasota Police Department SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Emergency Response Team,...
Woman arrested after shooting, barricading inside home

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - June 7, 2023
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and two adults, leaving some with...
Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help
Tips to properly budget for summer activities
Senate committee scrutinizes federal response to wildfires with Eastern Seaboard up in smoke
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’