Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Venice, Sarasota Police work together to recover stolen statue

Sophia statue has been recovered
Sophia statue has been recovered(Sarasota Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The beloved ‘Sophia’ statue stolen from downtown Venice has been recovered thanks to detective work from both Venice and Sarasota Police.

The theft of the statue was captured on camera at 4 a.m. on May 18. In the video one of the individuals is observed breaking the statue off the base before carrying it away to a nearby car. Detectives were able to use area cameras to identify the car and driver. Both individuals were ultimately located and confessed to the crime, They told investigators the statue was thrown in the water near the Ringling Bridge.

Sarasota Police officers got the information and their dive team managed to recover Sophia near bird key. The statue did suffer some damages that will need to be repaired.

Ryan M. Bartley and Victor L Klein, both of Bradenton, have both been arrested and charged.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought
Elecia Nicole Bing
Police searching for missing/endangered woman seen leaving with Tropicana shooting suspect

Latest News

Students, parents and teachers at Freedom Elementary School are leaving notes of remembrance...
Freedom Elementary School remembering teacher killed in crash
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man charged months after fatal Charlotte County crash
Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy
Elecia Nicole Bing
Missing Bradenton woman still believed to be with Tropicana shooting suspect