Sarasota woman arrested for weekend shooting

Carrie Ecklund, 48, was arrested by Sarasota Police and is facing two charges.
Carrie Ecklund, 48, was arrested by Sarasota Police and is facing two charges.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman has been arrested for a shooting that happened on Central Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Carrie Ecklund was arrested by Sarasota Police on Monday. She is facing charges of criminal mischief and possession of a firearm.

One victim was grazed by a bullet in the arm and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video from several cameras on the property showed Ecklund in possession of a black handgun during the incident. One camera clearly shows Ecklund loading the firearm and then walking toward where the shooting occurred.

A hurricane-proof window, valued at $3,240, was also found shattered at the scene with one bullet hole in the window.

Ecklund is behind bars at the Sarasota County Jail.

Detectives do not believe there were other victims or suspects associated with this shooting.

