SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with serious injuries.

This crash occurred near 12th St and N Washington Blvd (US 301).

Southbound lanes of US 301 are closed at 12th Street and northbound lanes are closed at 8th Street.

Expect delays. Please find alternate routes.

