Sarasota Police investigating shooting into occupied dwelling

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 in the 1500 block of 20th Street. Shots were fired into a structure and officers confirmed that there were people inside but no injuries were reported.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

