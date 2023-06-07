Sarasota Police investigating shooting into occupied dwelling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 in the 1500 block of 20th Street. Shots were fired into a structure and officers confirmed that there were people inside but no injuries were reported.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

