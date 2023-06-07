Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

Advertise With Us
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

