Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Reports: Soccer star Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lionel Messi, one of the most famous athletes in the world, is set to join American soccer’s Inter Miami, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

BBC and The Guardian reported the Argentinian star would be joining the Major League Soccer club, making him perhaps the top international footballer to ever sign with the league. One of the first major stars to come to MLS, England’s David Beckham in 2007, is part-owner of Inter Miami.

Guardian reported Messi, 35, would make a public announcement of the decision later in the day.

Considered one of the game’s all-time greats, he is exiting the French Ligue 1 champion team, Paris St-Germain. He reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in favor of the U.S.

He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner for the world’s best player and two-time FIFA Best Men’s Player, including winning in 2023. Messi also led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought
Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Elecia Nicole Bing
Police searching for missing/endangered woman seen leaving with Tropicana shooting suspect

Latest News

Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Starbucks is changing its ice cubes
Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh speaks with his client, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Wide disagreement reigns in trial of deputy accused of not stopping Parkland killer
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications