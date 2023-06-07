Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A foot pursuit in Sarasota resulted in one man being taken into custody on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy.

According to Genevieve Judge, the public information officer with Sarasota Police, an officer patrolling nearby recognized that the man as an individual with a warrant for probation violation and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Officers spotted the suspect who immediately took off on foot. An officer managed to apprehend the individual. No other information on the man’s identity has been released.

School is out and there were no activities on Sarasota Military Academy’s academic calendar listed for Wednesday.

