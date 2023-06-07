Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Pursuit ends with arrest of suspect on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy

Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.
Suspect arrested after brief pursuit.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A foot pursuit in Sarasota resulted in one man being taken into custody on the campus of Sarasota Military Academy.

According to Genevieve Judge, the public information officer with Sarasota Police, an officer patrolling nearby recognized that the man as an individual with a warrant for probation violation and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Officers spotted the suspect who immediately took off on foot. An officer managed to apprehend the individual. No other information on the man’s identity has been released.

School is out and there were no activities on Sarasota Military Academy’s academic calendar listed for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought
Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Elecia Nicole Bing
Police searching for missing/endangered woman seen leaving with Tropicana shooting suspect

Latest News

Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Young fisherman are coming together to help Fire Charity Fishing Foundation raise funds meant...
16th annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament opens registration
Winston Watkins Jr.
Suncoast athlete hopes to continue his family’s legacy of success on the football field
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sarasota Police investigating shooting into occupied dwelling