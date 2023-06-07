Advertise With Us
Freedom Elementary School remembering teacher killed in crash

Students, parents and teachers at Freedom Elementary School are leaving notes of remembrance...
Students, parents and teachers at Freedom Elementary School are leaving notes of remembrance for their teacher and coach Jeffrey Wilson.(Freedom Elementary School Facebook)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Freedom Elementary School community is remembering teacher and coach Jeffrey Wilson who was struck while crossing the road in downtown St Petersburg on Saturday night and died as a result of his injuries.

Students, parents and teachers are leaving notes of remembrance in the courtyard of Freedom Elementary School to honor Jeffrey Wilson’s memory.

Freedom Elementary School is also organizing a Meal Train for the Wilson family. The family is requesting meal gift cards for meal delivery at this time.

Donations can be done through the Meal Train link here or those interested can drop off a gift card at the school Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dr. Grimes and Mrs. Danowski will deliver them to the family.

