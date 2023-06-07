Freedom Elementary School remembering teacher killed in crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Freedom Elementary School community is remembering teacher and coach Jeffrey Wilson who was struck while crossing the road in downtown St Petersburg on Saturday night and died as a result of his injuries.

Students, parents and teachers are leaving notes of remembrance in the courtyard of Freedom Elementary School to honor Jeffrey Wilson’s memory.

Freedom Elementary School is also organizing a Meal Train for the Wilson family. The family is requesting meal gift cards for meal delivery at this time.

Donations can be done through the Meal Train link here or those interested can drop off a gift card at the school Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dr. Grimes and Mrs. Danowski will deliver them to the family.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.