Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FDOT places devices to prevent erosion by Skyway Bridge

FDOT WAD DEVICES
FDOT WAD DEVICES(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - FDOT started placing Wave Attenuation Devices in the water by the South Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier. The concrete structures dissipate wave energy and provide an environmentally safe solution to erosion.

The project is costing $6.3 million with a total of 844 units being placed in two to three months. FDOT District 1 Drainage Design Engineer, Brent Setchell, said the project is necessary.

“We knew we needed a break water out there. So, the problem was, was that traditional break water using rubble, rip-wrap, or the large boulders because of the deeper waters, the foot print would’ve been too large and too costly to construct. So, that’s why we came up with an innovative approach of going with the wave attenuation devices,” says Setchell.

Setchell also said that the devices will increase protection during hurricanes.

“We all saw the devastation from Hurricane Ian. I witnessed it first hand down in Sana-Bell and pine island and knowing the extreme forces that hurricane winds produce these wave attenuation devices will really help the coastline here with resiliency,” says Setchell.

FDOT District 1 Environmental Permits Coordinator, Nicole Monies, said the devices will help increase seagrass growth and increase water clarity. She also said sea life will benefit, and the public who come out to visit.

“They are going to be able to see a lot of different animals like the Florida manatee, snook, redfish, even some of the shellfish and so these seagrasses really do provide a wonderful habitat for these creatures,” says Monies.

In a press release from FDOT, it said people driving by can expect to see calm waters past the devices even on windy and heavy wave days.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought
Elecia Nicole Bing
Police searching for missing/endangered woman seen leaving with Tropicana shooting suspect

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police working serious crash involving motorcycle
Captain Morgan
Charlotte County Sheriff looking for pilfering pirate who purloined Capt. Morgan statue
Captain Morgan
Man steals Captain Morgan Statue
Carrie Ecklund, 48, was arrested by Sarasota Police and is facing two charges.
Sarasota woman arrested for weekend shooting