Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after their vehicle stuck a power pole early Wednesday near Siesta Key Beach, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Beach Road, just west of Midnight Pass Road in front of Siesta Key Beach.

The sheriff’s office is reporting east and westbound lanes of Beach Road have been shut down. The Highway Patrol says southbound Avenida Del Mare is also closed as troopers investigate the crash.

