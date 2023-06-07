Charlotte County Sheriff looking for pilfering pirate who purloined Capt. Morgan statue

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In a second case of a statue being stolen in the Suncoast (we know...we’re surprised too), Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify an individual who stole a Captain Morgan statute.

Surveillance video shows the suspect removing a Captain Morgan statue from an Englewood business on May 19. His vessel...we mean vehicle...is a blue pickup truck and he was traveling with his pirate pooch who can be seen in the video.

Charlotte County deputies are asking for information on locating the pirate in order to send him to “Sheriff Prummell’s locker.”

You can provide info to the non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101, send a message through Facebook, or submit a tip via our free mobile app.

