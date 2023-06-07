Better chance for inland storms Wednesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will switch to the south of the state and will bring a wind shift across the area on Wednesday. That means onshore flow beginning by midday on Wednesday. This will allow for only a few isolated showers along the coast during the late morning through the early afternoon and then the activity should shift inland during the late afternoon and into the early evening.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s elsewhere. With a slightly higher dewpoint we will see feels like temperatures in the low 90s by 1 p.m. in most areas. Winds will be out of the south to start the day and turn to the west by midday. With an onshore flow we will see warm and muggy overnight temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 70s beginning on Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Thursday we will see only a small chance for a coastal shower or two and then most of the activity will be inland later in the day. There will be only a few scattered storms even inland. The high on Thursday will warm to near 90 away from the beaches and in the mid to upper 80s close to the coast. The rain chance on Thursday is at 40% for inland storms and only a 20% chance close to the coast.

Going to feel warmer as we get closer to the weekend with humidity going up (WWSB)

Friday some slightly drier air will slip in and bring only a slight chance for isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm. Look for mostly sunny skies through much of the day.

The weekend looks nice buy a bit warm with feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon could even see higher numbers inland.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.