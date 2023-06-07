Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

16th annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament opens registration

Young fisherman are coming together to help Fire Charity Fishing Foundation raise funds meant...
Young fisherman are coming together to help Fire Charity Fishing Foundation raise funds meant to support local first responder families.(Shane Battis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 16th annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament is now open for registration for adults and youths for several categories.

Participants have six different divisions and there are prizes totaling over $30,000. The divisions are inshore, offshore, spear, junior, SUP/kayak, and kids fishing.

You can register by clicking here.

For those who aren’t participating in the tournament, there are also vendors and other activities.

The Fire Charity Festival has a fun live-music lineup beginning Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. with food trucks, a live petting zoo and a bounce house free of charge. This year’s music festival headlines The 301 Traveler’s Son on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

The Fire Charity Fishing Foundation’s sole purpose is to raise funds for local charities including The Children’s Burn Foundation and The Dream Oaks Camp.. The FCF Foundation also has been honored and proud to cover individual community and first responder needs such as burial expenses, medical needs and much more.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher dies following tragic accident
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought
Elecia Nicole Bing
Police searching for missing/endangered woman seen leaving with Tropicana shooting suspect
Plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
New roundabout to improve intersection safety

Latest News

Emergency vehicles block Beach road after a vehicle hit a power pole at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Driver killed in one-car crash on Siesta Key
Winston Watkins Jr.
Suncoast athlete hopes to continue his family’s legacy of success on the football field
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sarasota Police investigating shooting into occupied dwelling
Bill and Marie Selby
Discovering the Myths of the Suncoast