16th annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament opens registration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 16th annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament is now open for registration for adults and youths for several categories.

Participants have six different divisions and there are prizes totaling over $30,000. The divisions are inshore, offshore, spear, junior, SUP/kayak, and kids fishing.

You can register by clicking here.

For those who aren’t participating in the tournament, there are also vendors and other activities.

The Fire Charity Festival has a fun live-music lineup beginning Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. with food trucks, a live petting zoo and a bounce house free of charge. This year’s music festival headlines The 301 Traveler’s Son on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

The Fire Charity Fishing Foundation’s sole purpose is to raise funds for local charities including The Children’s Burn Foundation and The Dream Oaks Camp.. The FCF Foundation also has been honored and proud to cover individual community and first responder needs such as burial expenses, medical needs and much more.

