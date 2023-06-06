Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A worker was shot at the Tropicana processing plant in Bradenton Monday night and another employee is being sought, police say.

Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on Ninth Street East shortly before 10:30 p.m. and shot another employee before fleeing.

Police say Bell then left the plant in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97. The victim, another male, was taken to a hospital. No other employees were injured. Police believe a prior dispute may have led to the shooting.

Bell, who faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. You can also contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

