Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections seeks poll workers

Voting Booth
Voting Booth(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office is looking for additional poll workers ahead of upcoming .

Poll workers are essential to help ensure fair elections and serve the community while getting paid for each election that you work.

Requirements

Poll workers must be registered voters of Sarasota County (students who are at least 16 years old may apply to become student poll workers) and meet the following requirements:

  • Read, write and speak English
  • Be able to sit or stand for long periods
  • Be able to arrive and start work at 6:00 a.m. on election day and work until after the polls close at 7 p.m.
  • Be able to lift up to 40 pounds with another poll worker
  • Have an email address and access to a computer and the internet

All poll workers will be trained. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher in critical condition after tragic accident
WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old man killed during one-vehicle crash in Sarasota County
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers investigating wrong way crash in Manatee County
The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+...
Sarasota Pride goes on despite DeSantis and cancellations
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought

Latest News

Manatee County homeowers could get a rebate to replace old toilets
Detectives are searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, after they say he entered the plant on...
Tropicana plant worker shot; suspect sought
Good rain chances will return later in the week
Dry air moves in today
Two wrong way crashes on I-75