Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections seeks poll workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office is looking for additional poll workers ahead of upcoming .

Poll workers are essential to help ensure fair elections and serve the community while getting paid for each election that you work.

Requirements

Poll workers must be registered voters of Sarasota County (students who are at least 16 years old may apply to become student poll workers) and meet the following requirements:

Read, write and speak English

Be able to sit or stand for long periods

Be able to arrive and start work at 6:00 a.m. on election day and work until after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Be able to lift up to 40 pounds with another poll worker

Have an email address and access to a computer and the internet

All poll workers will be trained. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.