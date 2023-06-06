Advertise With Us
Police searching for missing/endangered woman seen leaving with Tropicana shooting suspect

Elecia Nicole Bing
Elecia Nicole Bing(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are looking for a woman they believe is missing and endangered. She was seen leaving the scene of the shooting at the Tropicana processing plant with the suspect.

Elecia Nicole Bing, 38, was last seen leaving the Tropicana Bradenton facility on Monday night with Demetrius Bell, 50, who is accused of shooting a co-worker at the plant. Bradenton Police say Bing also works at the facility and officers are concerned for her safety.

Bing is 5′10″, approximately 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow safety shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Bell then left the plant in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97. The victim, another male, was taken to a hospital. No other employees were injured. Police believe a prior dispute may have led to the shooting.

Bell, who faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. You can also contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

