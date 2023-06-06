Advertise With Us
Palmetto Police monitoring for speeding drivers

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police are concerned about speeders in the area of 8th Avenue West and they are handing out tickets.

There have been multiple complaints of speeding drivers in the area and Palmetto Police have increased patrols.

Several vehicles were detected driving double the speed limit! You could face a fine or a mandatory court date.

Here are a list of the violations that can be handed out if you are caught:

6-9 MPH over limit $131.00

10-14 MPH over limit $206.00

15-19 MPH over limit $256.00

20-29 MPH over limit $281.00

30+ MPH over limit - Mandatory Court Appearance (no amount given)

Excessive speed 50+ (f.s. 316.926) - First offense $1106.00

Excessive speed 50+ (f.s. 316.926) - Second offense $2666.00

Table of Speeding School and Construction Zone

6-9 MPH over limit $156.00

10-14 MPH over limit $306.00

15-19 MPH over limit $406.00

20-29 MPH over limit $456.00

30+ MPH over limit - Mandatory Court Appearance (no amount given)

