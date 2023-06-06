Only a few showers expected Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air will be around on Tuesday limiting our rain chances. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the day with partly cloudy skies developing by mid afternoon. There is a 30% chance for a few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The high near the coast will warm into the mid 80s away from the beaches expect to see highs approaching 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph becoming south to southwest later in the afternoon.

Wednesday those winds start to turn more toward the west southwest by the afternoon. This will favor mainly inland showers with a very small chance for a coastal shower or two during the morning or early afternoon. The high on Wednesday will be near 88 degrees.

Thursday those winds will stay out of the WSW which will allow for a few showers to develop near the coast and then during the afternoon a lot of the storms will shift east and push toward the east coast later in the day. The rain chance is not all that high in the 30-40% range during the late morning and early afternoon along the coast and then mainly inland later in the day well east of I-75.

Temperatures to warm slightly for the weekend (WWSB)

Friday will be like Thursday just a little bit better chance for rain.

