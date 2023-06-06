Advertise With Us
New roundabout to improve intersection safety

Plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
Plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Public Works has announced plans to install a new roundabout at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard in an effort to improve intersection safety.

Beginning June 12, Higel Avenue from Mangrove Point Road to Midnight Pass Road, and Ocean Boulevard from Gleason Avenue to Higel Avenue on Siesta Key will be closed for the installation of the mini roundabout.

The project is anticipated to be completed by June 23.

Sarasota County is encouraging motorists to follow detour signs, seek alternative routes and take caution when approaching the construction area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

