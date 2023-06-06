Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces new federal charges

The mother of a Virginia boy accused of shooting his teacher is facing federal gun and drug charges. (WTKR, ABBY ZWERNER, STATION FILE, UNSOURCED FILE, CNN)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy accused of shooting his teacher in January is now facing federal gun and drug charges.

Deja Taylor, 25, is the mother of the 6-year-old boy who gained international attention when police say he opened fire on his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. She was previously charged in Newport News Circuit Court with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for leaving a firearm out that could endanger a child.

“She feels terrible that the teacher got shot,” said Jimmy Ellenson, defense attorney of Taylor.

Federal documents outlined Monday how Taylor is facing two more felony charges of possessing a gun while being a known marijuana user and making a false statement when buying a gun in July 2022.

Marijuana is legal in Virginia but not federally. When you buy a gun, you are asked if you are an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance, and marijuana falls under that code.

Ellenson said it’s a rare charge.

“It’s generally not marijuana. It’s generally other, harder drugs, so this is unusual,” he said.

The lawyer adds Taylor plans to plead guilty to the new charges.

“We’ve come to an agreement and a resolution, which I think will be satisfactory to all parties,” he said.

Ellenson says Taylor has worked with authorities from the day the shooting took place.

“She’s taking responsibility, which I think she’s tried to take responsibility from the beginning. She gave interviews to the police. … We consented to a search of her mom’s house and a phone download, as well. So, she has been cooperative from Day 1,” he said.

Taylor’s court hearing on the new charges is expected to happen within the next few days. She is due in court for the earlier charges in mid-August.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher, Jeffrey Wilson, was hit by a car while in a...
Manatee County teacher in critical condition after tragic accident
WWSB Generic Stock 5
19-year-old man killed during one-vehicle crash in Sarasota County
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers investigating wrong way crash in Manatee County
The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+...
Sarasota Pride goes on despite DeSantis and cancellations
Sargassum on beach
Sargassum Seaweed – How will it affect our Suncoast Beaches?

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of ecological disaster
Okla. school board approves nation’s first publicly funded Catholic charter school
An Amber Alert in Texas was canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas girls canceled
Lawyer: Mother of boy who shot teacher plans to plead guilty to new charges