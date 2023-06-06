Manatee County teacher dies following injuries suffered during tragic accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has confirmed to ABC7 that the Freedom Elementary School teacher that was struck while crossing the road in downtown St Petersburg on Saturday night. has died as a result of his injuries.

Jeffrey, Ariane and Emily Wilson were walking in the crosswalk when a car came around the corner and hit both Jeffrey and Ariane.

Ariane was hit by the front right of the car by the head light. She has a few cracked ribs, head contusion, torn ligaments and tissue in her right shoulder and some left ankle issues.

Jeffrey took a direct hit from the front center of the car, rolling on to the hood and back on to the ground. He suffered a severe head injury and was unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to trauma unit ICU at Bayfront Medical Center with multiple brain bleeds, brain swelling, herniated in to his spinal column.

The School District of Manatee County has released a statement saying “The School District of Manatee County mourns the loss of Freedom Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Jeffrey Wilson. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family and the Freedom Elementary School community.”

ABC7 will update the story as more information is received.

