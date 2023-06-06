Manatee County homeowers could get a rebate to replace old toilets

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners who receive their water directly from Manatee County or the Cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes beach, and who still have a toilet that was installed prior to 1995, may be eligible for a rebate if it is replaced.

Homeowners can replace the toilets by replacing it with a high-efficiency, low-flow toilet.

The average water savings is 13,000 gallons a year—about 40% less than what a high-flow toilet uses.

You can download the application online.

Free curbside pickup of old high-flow toilets is available if you place it on your curb AFTER your application has been approved for payment. Do not dispose of the old toilet prior to verification.

