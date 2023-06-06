Manatee County Commission unanimously approves concealed carry for county employees

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow county employees with concealed carry permits to bring their firearms to work.

The board voted 7-0 to allow any county employees with concealed permits to bring those weapons into their place of work.

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh explained, “Any employee could already be in this building armed and we wouldn’t know it.”

After public and commissioner comment, a vote was held. The commission unanimously voted in favor and hope to have the change take effect July 1.

